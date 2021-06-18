News / Metro

Moscow-Shanghai flight to be grounded over positive COVID-19 tests

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:40 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
Aeroflot-Russian Airlines' flight from Moscow to Shanghai will be suspended for two weeks by China's civil aviation regulator beginning June 21.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:40 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
Moscow-Shanghai flight to be grounded over positive COVID-19 tests
Imaginechina

Aeroflot-Russian Airlines' flight SU208 was suspended after five passengers on a flight from Moscow tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11.

Aeroflot-Russian Airlines' flight from Moscow to Shanghai will be suspended for two weeks by China's civil aviation regulator beginning on June 21.

Flight SU208 was suspended after five passengers on a flight from Moscow tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said today.

The airline was punished by the CAAC last month after eight passengers tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving at Pudong International Airport.

In response, the airline capped the load factor, or percentage of seats filled, to no more than 40 percent for four weeks beginning on May 31.

Because additional cases have been found since then, the flight was suspended. Once the flight is restored, it won't be allowed to operate with limited capacity if any more cases are found in the following three months, the CAAC said.

The same flight has been suspended several times since last October. It was suspended for a week on October 19 after eight travelers tested positive on October 2. The suspension was extended to four weeks after 11 passengers tested positive on October 9.

Last December, the flight was again suspended for four weeks after 11 people tested positive on board the plane.

Since May 1, the administration has slightly relaxed COVID-19 suspension rules on international flights, as it seeks to facilitate more flexible capacity arrangements for airlines.

Airlines can now cap the load factor on a flight to no more than 40 percent for four weeks if more than five but less than 10 passengers on a previous flight have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China.

The CAAC launched its suspension mechanism for international passenger flights in June of 2020, and updated the policy last December to further contain the spread of COVID-19.

A flight suspension will be extended from one week to two if the number of passengers testing positive reaches five. A suspension will last for four weeks if the number reaches 10.

If all of an airline's inbound passengers test negative three weeks in a row, it will be allowed to increase flights to two per week.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday. So far, of the 1,802 imported cases, 1,728 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized. One suspected imported case is undergoing tests, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     