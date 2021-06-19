Luxury J Hotel Shanghai Tower opens its doors

In the clouds and on the top of the city, J Hotel Shanghai Tower has elevated luxury to new heights, literally, with its official opening on Saturday.

In the clouds and on the top of the city, J Hotel Shanghai Tower has elevated luxury to new heights, literally, with its official opening on Saturday.

The new homegrown luxury hotel claims to be the tallest in the world, eclipsing its neighbor Park Hyatt Shanghai and skyscraper hotels in Dubai such as Gevora and JW Marriot Marquis.

As its name suggests, J Hotel is housed in the Shanghai Tower, the world's second-tallest building at 632 meters, in the heart of Lujiazui area that is synonym for modern China.

The hotel lobby, the tallest of its kind, rises 474 meters above the ground to the 101st floor.

Heavenly Jin, one of its seven restaurants and bars, lies atop the hotel on the 120th floor at a height of 556.7 meters. It is applying for the Guinness World Records for the highest restaurant.

The swimming pool is on the 84th floor, 393.4 meters up. Guestrooms take up floors 86 to 98.

In total, the hotel boasts 165 rooms, including 34 suites, varying from 62 to 380 square meters. Nestled into the Shanghai Tower's spiral, every room has unique views, from the glittering skyline of Lujiazui, to the spectacular views of the Bund across the Huangpu River.

Guests can also enjoy a personal butler service, including customized service for women, and wide application of smart technologies, for example using an iPad to adjust light and temperature in rooms.

And the price is in line with its sky-grazing perch. An opening offer is priced from 3,061 yuan a night. From October, the price will start from 5,014 yuan a night, according to its official website (www.jhotel-shanghai.com).

People can also make reservation through 021-38868888 or WeChat mini application J Hotel Shanghai Tower.

Not only the tallest, the hotel is also probably the most artistic, as it features more than 1,000 works from renowned artists at home and abroad.

Highlights include installations of ballerinas made from metal wires displayed in the lobby. It appears they are dancing in the air.

Elements representing Shanghai such as shikumen (stone-gate) and magnolia are widely used in decorations. Notably, a mural made by Italy-imported mosaics demonstrates the once bustling ancient Silk Road.

The hotel is developed by Shanghai Chengtou Group, Jin Jiang International and Shanghai Construction Group.

