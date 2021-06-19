News / Metro

Luxury J Hotel Shanghai Tower opens its doors

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:41 UTC+8, 2021-06-19       0
In the clouds and on the top of the city, J Hotel Shanghai Tower has elevated luxury to new heights, literally, with its official opening on Saturday.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:41 UTC+8, 2021-06-19       0
Luxury J Hotel Shanghai Tower opens its doors
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The ornate entrance.

Luxury J Hotel Shanghai Tower opens its doors
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A mosaic depicts the ancient Silk Road.

In the clouds and on the top of the city, J Hotel Shanghai Tower has elevated luxury to new heights, literally, with its official opening on Saturday.

The new homegrown luxury hotel claims to be the tallest in the world, eclipsing its neighbor Park Hyatt Shanghai and skyscraper hotels in Dubai such as Gevora and JW Marriot Marquis.

As its name suggests, J Hotel is housed in the Shanghai Tower, the world's second-tallest building at 632 meters, in the heart of Lujiazui area that is synonym for modern China.

The hotel lobby, the tallest of its kind, rises 474 meters above the ground to the 101st floor.

Heavenly Jin, one of its seven restaurants and bars, lies atop the hotel on the 120th floor at a height of 556.7 meters. It is applying for the Guinness World Records for the highest restaurant.

The swimming pool is on the 84th floor, 393.4 meters up. Guestrooms take up floors 86 to 98.

In total, the hotel boasts 165 rooms, including 34 suites, varying from 62 to 380 square meters. Nestled into the Shanghai Tower's spiral, every room has unique views, from the glittering skyline of Lujiazui, to the spectacular views of the Bund across the Huangpu River.

Luxury J Hotel Shanghai Tower opens its doors
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The hotel lobby.

Luxury J Hotel Shanghai Tower opens its doors
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A luxurious room.

Guests can also enjoy a personal butler service, including customized service for women, and wide application of smart technologies, for example using an iPad to adjust light and temperature in rooms. 

And the price is in line with its sky-grazing perch. An opening offer is priced from 3,061 yuan a night. From October, the price will start from 5,014 yuan a night, according to its official website (www.jhotel-shanghai.com).

People can also make reservation through 021-38868888 or WeChat mini application J Hotel Shanghai Tower.

Not only the tallest, the hotel is also probably the most artistic, as it features more than 1,000 works from renowned artists at home and abroad.

Highlights include installations of ballerinas made from metal wires displayed in the lobby. It appears they are dancing in the air.

Elements representing Shanghai such as shikumen (stone-gate) and magnolia are widely used in decorations. Notably, a mural made by Italy-imported mosaics demonstrates the once bustling ancient Silk Road.

The hotel is developed by Shanghai Chengtou Group, Jin Jiang International and Shanghai Construction Group.

Luxury J Hotel Shanghai Tower opens its doors
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The restaurant has scenic views.

Luxury J Hotel Shanghai Tower opens its doors
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

And so does a bathtub.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     