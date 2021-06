Thirty medical professionals have been selected to participate in the final round of the city's first medical education and promotion competition.

Thirty medical professionals have been selected to participate in the final round of the city's first medical education and promotion competition, the Shanghai Health Commission announced today.

The final will take place on Sunday via livestreaming.

About 2,000 medical professionals participated in the competition, which is designed to encourage more medical workers to get involved in health education and promotion.