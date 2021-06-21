News / Metro

Documentary pays tribute to the dedication of martyrs

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-21       0
"Longhua Forever Young," a documentary series produced by Shanghai Media Group, will air on Docu TV and BesTV from Wednesday to Friday to commemorate the CPC's centennial.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-21       0

"Longhua Forever Young," a documentary series produced by Shanghai Media Group's Documentary Center, will air on Docu TV and BesTV from Wednesday to Friday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

From a youthful perspective, the three-episode series focuses on Party members' sacrifice and dedication to the country from 1921 to 1933.

It follows local students and theater performers visiting Shanghai Longhua Martyrs Memorial to explore the touching stories and spirit of the martyrs.

It also unveils how young pioneers and intellectuals at that time spared no effort to save the country through their strong faith in Marxism.

Documentary pays tribute to the dedication of martyrs
Ti Gong

In the documentary, young people visit Shanghai Longhua Martyrs Memorial to explore the touching stories and spirit of the martyrs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     