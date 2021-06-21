Documentary pays tribute to the dedication of martyrs

"Longhua Forever Young," a documentary series produced by Shanghai Media Group, will air on Docu TV and BesTV from Wednesday to Friday to commemorate the CPC's centennial.

"Longhua Forever Young," a documentary series produced by Shanghai Media Group's Documentary Center, will air on Docu TV and BesTV from Wednesday to Friday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

From a youthful perspective, the three-episode series focuses on Party members' sacrifice and dedication to the country from 1921 to 1933.

It follows local students and theater performers visiting Shanghai Longhua Martyrs Memorial to explore the touching stories and spirit of the martyrs.

It also unveils how young pioneers and intellectuals at that time spared no effort to save the country through their strong faith in Marxism.