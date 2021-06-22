﻿
News / Metro

Local kids get a taste of SWAT police life

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Local children visit the SWAT police camp in Shanghai.

    Ti Gong

Twenty children from Shanghai had a special training with SWAT police today.

They competed with each other in obstacle running, rock climbing and shooting, and had a close-up look at the training sessions of SWAT officers.

Li Zhuoheng, a seventh-grader from Shanghai Lansheng Fudan Middle School, tried to walk out of a fifth-floor balcony onto a platform with safety straps on – a psychological test that every SWAT police officer has to pass.

Li made it and got cheers from his fellow students and the officers.

"I'm afraid of heights and my legs were slightly shaking when I walked in the air, but it was very exciting," he said. "I hope I will become a police officer or a soldier in the future because I want to serve people."

Ma Junfeng, an official with the combat training squad for the Shanghai SWAT Police, said in the face of danger, children are advised to run, cry for help or hide themselves rather than defend themselves and fight against criminals.

"It's more important to protect themselves," he said.

This was one of a series of similar events held at SWAT police camps around the country organized by the Ministry of Public Security.

Children from Zhejiang, Sichuan, Shandong and Heilongjiang provinces, as well as Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, had close interactions with SWAT police in their hometowns prior to the Shanghai event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
