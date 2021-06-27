Renji Hospital leading the way with Party spirit

Renji Hospital had a special Party class on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

Hospital officials said it is important to introduce the Party spirit into medical practice to improve professional capability and better serve patients.

Renji, with over 100 years of history, was the first medical facility to set up a Party organization in Shanghai. It offered medical help and protection to Party members.

"Renji is always taking a leading position on major disasters and public events," said Zheng Junhua, Renji's Party secretary. "The hospital dispatched the largest number of medical staff from Shanghai to support Wuhan, the then epicenter of coronavirus.

"Learning Party history pushes us to better introduce the spirit into our daily work and medical service. We will soon carry out a campaign to improve services to patients."

Xia Qiang, president of Renji Hospital, said Renji has witnessed the development of the Pudong New Area.

"During its 22-year operation in Pudong, Renji has received the best opportunity for development," he said. "The service amount between 2016 and 2020 increased by 66 percent compared with the previous 5-year period.

"All the outpatient and emergency service amount, discharged hospitalized patient number and surgery number of Renji ranks No. 1 in the city. Our development is closely associated with the development of Shanghai and Pudong."