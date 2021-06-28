﻿
News / Metro

Explaining the Party through short animation videos

SMG's International Channel Shanghai begins to present a five-episode short-video series in English on Monday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.
Shanghai Media Group's International Channel Shanghai begins to present a five-episode short-video series in English on Monday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The short video series titled "The Party Behind China's Change" gives answers to young people's varied questions about the Party through animation.

All of the questions were collected from young people from 18 to 30 years old. 

The five episodes will cover information about what the CPC is, how it works with people outside the Party, how the Party led the country from poverty to prosperity, how "The Communist Manifesto" was introduced to China and what the basic unit of the CPC is.

The series will also be uploaded to Facebook, YouTube and TikTok for global audiences.

