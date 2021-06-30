City to boost role of industry, organizations in drafting standards

Shanghai will encourage social organizations and industry and technology associations to play a bigger role in the drafting of standards, local officials told a recent forum.

Shanghai will encourage social organizations and industry and technology associations to play a bigger role in the drafting of standards, and the number of standards drafted by government authorities will go down, officials told a forum recently.

Group standards drafted by social organizations such as institutes and associations influential in industries and industry and technology alliances are more widely used in emerging fields and are playing a bigger role in lifting quality and brands, Meng Kai, deputy director of the standard department of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation, said at the China Laboratory Innovation Development Summit Forum hosted by the Shanghai Laboratory Equipment Association.

These standards are drafted to satisfy the rapid development of the market and have been used in synthetic tracks, children's sunglasses, shared bikes, disposable masks and prepaid card management in the city, according to Meng.

Ti Gong

Standards released by government authorities give more consideration to basic requirements such as security guarantee, while group standards play a more important role in areas closely linked with the public's daily consumption in response to their expectations, said Meng.

Compared with traditional standards, they cover new business models and respond quickly to emergency incidents, he added. "Cultivating and developing group standards not only satisfies the diversified demands of the market, but also promotes the upgrade of quality and brand."



China now has about 24,000 group standards and 1.8 million standards drafted by companies, which are developing quickly.

The principles in group standard drafting are openness, transparency and fairness, said Meng.

In its second year, the forum gathered government officials, experts, scholars, representatives from scientific research institutions and enterprises to brainstorm on the building of intelligent laboratories with digital transformation.

Ti Gong

Attendees shared insights into the digital upgrade of the pharmaceutical industry, the design and construction trend of laboratories and R&D centers in the future, biosafety, innovation and management of biology labs, and digital technologies applied in laboratories.

"Telecommuting, non-contact delivery and fresh food e-commerce are some emerging areas that may provide cooperation opportunities to labs and digitalization is the driving power of the manufacturing industry," said Zhao Guangjun, director of the planning department of Shanghai Economic and Information Commission.

"Safety, functionality, health, flexibility, adaptability and creativity will be the future trend of lab design and development," Yuan Li, a representative from Century 3, an engineering and project management firm, noted.

Experts and insiders also discussed the innovation-oriented development trend of China's laboratory industry .

The forum's livestreaming attracted 27,000 viewers.