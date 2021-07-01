Expats share their views on Shanghai and CPC
15:31 UTC+8, 2021-07-01 0
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Communist Party of China, a special edition of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" is being presented today.
15:31 UTC+8, 2021-07-01 0
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Communist Party of China, a special edition of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" is being presented today.
More than 20 expats living in the city share their views about Shanghai, the CPC and its members.
Source: SHINE Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports