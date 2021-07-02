3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from the UAE, Taiwan and Germany. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 28.

The second patient is a Chinese from Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on June 28.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in Germany who arrived at the local airport on June 30.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 14 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,836 imported cases, 1,789 have been discharged upon recovery and 47 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.