4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Four imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 29.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on June 29.



The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 30.

The fourth patient is a Chinese from Taiwan Island who arrived at the local airport on June 30.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 133 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,840 imported cases, 1,793 have been discharged upon recovery and 47 are still hospitalized.

Seven imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.