City hits the right note for Hungarian expat

The 87th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Hungarian expatriate Alex Szilasi who is a world renowned pianist and music director of the Liszt Festival.

"Chinese history, culture and art has deeply shaped my image of the world since I was a child," said Szilasi.

Szilasi's grandfather, a conductor, visited China in the 1950s and was received by Chairman Mao Zedong.

"My grandfather always taught me that Hungary's closest neighbor, in fact, is China," said Szilasi. "If we have a look at the Belt and Road Initiative, we can see how tightly the culture, the education and the business world bring the two countries together."

Szilasi added that he felt like being at home when he visited China.

"Shanghai is one of the most popular meeting points for artists nowadays," said Szilasi.