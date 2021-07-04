﻿
News / Metro

Armenian violinist is in accord with city living

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  09:42 UTC+8, 2021-07-04       0
The 88th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Armenian Astrid Poghosyan, a violinist with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  09:42 UTC+8, 2021-07-04       0

The 88th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Armenian Astrid Poghosyan, a violinist with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Poghosyan wanted to study abroad and applied for a scholarship in  2009. She chose  Shanghai, and started to play with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra after graduating from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

After living in Shanghai for more than a decade, Poghosyan has merged  into the community.

"It's hard to express my feelings toward Shanghai, and Shanghai people," she said. "Because we are like a family. When asked how much you love your family, you will get stuck."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     