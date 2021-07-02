Helping improve outcomes for cancer patients in Pudong

A new community-based cancer rehabilitation center in Pudong will offer health education, consultation and charity support for cancer patients and help improve cancer prevention.

Medical experts from the Shanghai International Medical Center have teamed up with the Pudong New Area Center for Disease Control and Prevention to establish a community-based cancer rehabilitation center in the Tangqiao area of Pudong that offers health education, consultation and charity support for cancer patients and helps improve cancer prevention and control.

"We will offer patient-oriented therapy that provides entire-process care and treatment to ensure the best possible outcomes and improve patients' quality of life," said Dr Ding Gang, director of Shanghai International Medical Center's oncology department.

"In addition to physical medical care, we will offer psychological guidance to patients and families and regulate patients' disease management."