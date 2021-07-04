People flock to Bund for Party centenary light show

Amid plum rains, the Bund has been festive over the past few evenings with a record number of people watching the light show celebrating the Party centenary.

Ti Gong

The light show along the Huangpu River has been staged between 7:30pm and 10:30pm, with an interval of 30 minutes from June 30 to July 4.

From July 1 to 3, about 2 million people watched the show, according to Shanghai police.

The peak evening was on Thursday, July 1, the founding date of the Party, when about 790,000 people attended. This surpassed the number of evening visits to the Bund during past National Day and Labor Day holidays.

At 8pm on July 1, about 90,000 people were on the Bund.

About 550,000 and 590,000 people visited the Bund on the evenings of July 2 and 3.

Police said no incidents have been reported.