﻿
News / Metro

People flock to Bund for Party centenary light show

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:07 UTC+8, 2021-07-04       0
Amid plum rains, the Bund has been festive over the past few evenings with a record number of people watching the light show celebrating the Party centenary.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  16:07 UTC+8, 2021-07-04       0
People flock to Bund for Party centenary light show
Ti Gong

Visitors to the Bund on Saturday evening.

Amid plum rains, the Bund has been festive over the past few evenings with a record number of people watching the light show celebrating the Party centenary.

The light show along the Huangpu River has been staged between 7:30pm and 10:30pm, with an interval of 30 minutes from June 30 to July 4.

From July 1 to 3, about 2 million people watched the show, according to Shanghai police.

The peak evening was on Thursday, July 1, the founding date of the Party, when about 790,000 people attended. This surpassed the number of evening visits to the Bund during past National Day and Labor Day holidays.

At 8pm on July 1, about 90,000 people were on the Bund.

About 550,000 and 590,000 people visited the Bund on the evenings of July 2 and 3.

Police said no incidents have been reported.

People flock to Bund for Party centenary light show
Ti Gong

Police officers from Huangpu District safeguard crowds amid the rain.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     