New pricing structure for Shanghai Disneyland to commence next year

Starting January 9, 2022, the "Regular" price of admission will increase from 399 to 435 yuan, "Regular Plus" from 499 to 545 yuan and "Peak Plus" from 699 to 769 yuan.

Shanghai Disneyland is set to raise its prices next year, according to a public notice of pricing rate adjustment released today.

Starting from January 9, 2022, the "Regular" price of admission, covering most weekdays and selected weekends, will increase from the current 399 yuan (US$62) to 435 yuan.

The "Regular Plus" price of admission covers selected weekends and weekdays, and is set to rise from the current 499 yuan to 545 yuan.

The "Peak" price of admission covers most of the days during the summer season, selected Chinese statutory holiday periods (including its shoulder days), internationally recognized celebration periods, park special event days and other peak visitation days. The price will increase from 500 yuan to 659 yuan.

And the "Peak Plus" price of admission, covering selected Chinese statutory holiday periods, park special event days and selected days during the summer season, will increase from 699 yuan to 769 yuan.



A discount of approximately 25 percent will continue for children between the ages of 3 and 11 years or between the heights of 1 and 1.4 meters, seniors aged 65 and above and guests with disabilities (a certificate/proof of disability is required). Infants under the age of 3 or below 1 meter tall will continue to receive free admission.

Shanghai Disneyland will continue to offer the pricing calendar on a rolling 90-day basis to allow sufficient time for guests to make choices and plan their trips to the park.

One ticket provides admission and access to all of the attractions and entertainment at the seven themed lands inside the park (except for special services, facilities and events that require a separate charge).

As Shanghai Disney Resort celebrates its 5th birthday this year with multiple exciting new offerings across the resort, guests visiting the park until January 8, 2022, will continue to have access to new offerings at current prices, as well as special ticketing offerings the park introduces from time to time.

As Shanghai Disney Resort continues to invest in guest experiences, it has introduced two newly expanded offerings for its 5th birthday celebration – the all new nighttime spectacular ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration and the brand-new in-park live theater show "Mickey's Storybook Adventure."

A Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass will remain one of the most cost-effective ways for guests to enjoy the park, the price of which will remain unchanged for a period of time after the new pricing rates take effect.

Based on different pass types, a Shanghai Disneyland Annual Pass enables pass holders to enjoy multiple visits to the park throughout the year, along with invitations to special events and parties, Disney character experiences and discounts on many park exclusive offerings.