New art museum showcases imperial porcelain

Ti Gong

A new art museum featuring more than 150 pieces of imperial porcelain from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) opened to the public free of charge at the Huangpu River waterfront in Yangpu District on Saturday.

The Oriental Fisherman's Wharf Art Museum, in the landmark riverside structure on Yangshupu Road, aims to enhance the cultural ambiance of the heritage site, known as the cradle of China's modern industries.

The exhibits include more than 100 stone carvings, over 150 porcelain works as well as calligraphy and painting artworks from famous Chinese artists. The museum covers 3,000 square meters in the first phase of construction.

"The museum aims to become a new cultural landmark to help enhance the soft power of Shanghai," said Xia Weizhan, curator of the museum.

Ti Gong

"Scholars from both home and abroad will be invited to conduct research at the museum to promote the profound cultural heritage of China," he added.

Key exhibits include a 13-kilogram yellow bloodstone and multiple massive stone sculptures from renowned domestic artists. Some 150 works of imperial porcelain owned by emperors Kangxi, Yongzheng and Qianlong are also on display.

The museum opened with a calligraphy and painting exhibition to mark the centenary of the Communist Party of China this year.

The opening exhibition reviews the Party history through more than 100 works of calligraphy and painting from over 50 famous artists. Some senior revolutionists have also been invited to exhibit their artworks to celebrate the centennial.

The river area was once home to the nation's first water, electricity, shipbuilding and textile companies. Many industrial buildings have been preserved during the redevelopment of the riverside area.