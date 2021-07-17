Concert and laser show take audience on space journey

A concert to celebrate the opening of the Shanghai Astronomy Museum was staged on Saturday.

Sun Leqi / Ti Gong

Li Qian / SHINE

Shanghai Opera House performers took the audience on a journey into the universe.

Renowned pianist Song Siheng, conductor Zhang Chengjie, tenor Han Peng and other artists performed eight songs, including the museum's original pieces. Lasers projected planets, galaxies and other elements in the universe.

The World Laureates Association also held a high-end astronomy meeting.

China's leading astronomers Chang Jin, Shen Zhiqiang, Li Di and Zhang Shuangnan gave talks about dark matter, China's 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and other new areas of research.

Through video, Adam Riess, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics 2011, shared his discoveries about the expansion of the universe, and Didier Queloz, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics 2019, talked about the detection of planets.

During the meeting, the museum signed strategic cooperation agreements with eight scientific institutions including the National Astronomical Observatories and the Purple Mountain Observatory, as well as six educational institutions such as Peking University and Nanjing University to form a research community.

The museum will officially open its doors to the public on Sunday.

Visiting hours are 9:30am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday. But it will open its doors on the first Monday after its opening.

Real-name reservation is required for all. People can buy tickets on the museum's official website (www.sstm-sam.org.cn) or WeChat Account (gh_f1afa6047afc) seven days ahead of a visit.

The museum is located at 380 Lingang Avenue. Metro Line 16 is the best option.