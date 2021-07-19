﻿
News / Metro

Typhoon In-fa making its way toward city

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:36 UTC+8, 2021-07-19       0
Shanghai is expected to be affected by this year's sixth typhoon In-fa on Thursday, according to the city's meteorological bureau.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:36 UTC+8, 2021-07-19       0
Typhoon In-fa making its way toward city
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People take photos on the Bund today.

Shanghai is expected to be affected by this year's sixth typhoon In-fa on Thursday, according to the city's meteorological bureau.

Typhoon In-fa, which formed on Sunday, was 1,500 kilometers away from Shanghai at the time. Its wind force is expected to increase to a maximum between 144 and 172.8 kilometers per hour.

The city is expected to see showers and thunderstorms from Thursday due to affection of In-fa.

Shortly after In-fa formed, this year's seventh typhoon Cempaka formed today, located about 160 kilometers off the coast of Yangjiang, Guangdong Province. The maximum wind force in Cempaka's eye is level eight, 64.8 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Today's weather has been cloudy with temperatures ranging from 27 to 34 degrees Celsius.

The mercury will be between 27 and 33 degrees over the next four days.

Residents are advised to take umbrellas and raincoats when they go out during typhoon season.

The 12th solar term dashu, or great heat, falls on Thursday, indicating the hottest period of summer.

Typhoon In-fa making its way toward city
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People soaking up the sun today on the Bund.

Typhoon In-fa making its way toward city
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man enjoys the nice weather on the Bund.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     