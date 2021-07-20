﻿
New astronomy museum set to reduce capacity

Beginning July 25, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum will admit no more than 5,000 people per day, 1,000 less than now.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

People wait in long lines to get into the museum.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Visitors relax under the huge spherical cinema.

The Shanghai Astronomy Museum will reduce the number of daily visitors to improve the visiting experience.

Beginning July 25, the museum will admit no more than 5,000 people per day, 1,000 less than now.

Since its opening, the museum, known as the world's largest, has been one of the most popular spots in the city. Online reservation opens seven days ahead of a visit, but there has been a scramble for tickets. Currently, tickets for the next seven days are sold out.

The good news is that the 30-meter-in-diameter 8K spherical cinema will present seven showings per day, two more than now, starting July 25. Three films are currently showing – "Unseen Universe," "Tales of a Time Traveler" and "The Heaven." Reservations are required as is an additional 40-yuan (US$6.17) ticket. 

Reservations are also required for the museum's other six sites, but there's no additional charge.

Xihe Solar Tower, named after the goddess of the sun in ancient Chinese mythology, enables visitors to observe high-definition images of sunspots, solar flares and solar prominences through optical devices.

Wangshu Observatory, named after the goddess who drives for the moon in ancient Chinese mythology, features a double-focus, one-meter telescope with the largest aperture in China. It provides visitors with views of the moon, planets and celestial bodies in deep space.

"Flying Across The Galaxy" is a 6k theater in which visitors can ride a spaceship to explore the universe. "What If Theater" explains the origin and evolution of the universe. "Journey To Mars" is a new attempt to turn an exhibition hall into an immersive theater with a storyline, inviting visitors to engage in a rescue operation on Mars. "Wonder Planet" is designed for children.

The museum is located at 380 Lingang Avenue. Visiting hours are 9:30am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday. 

An adult ticket is priced at 30 yuan per person. Tickets for family members of military personnel and elders aged from 60 to 70 are priced at 25 yuan per person. Tickets for students and children taller than 1.3 meters or aged over six are priced at 15 yuan per person.

Free tickets are available to elders aged over 70, retired officials and children aged under 6.

A real-name reservation is required. People can buy tickets on the museum's official website (www.sstm-sam.org.cn) or WeChat account (gh_f1afa6047afc) seven days ahead of a visit. A single ID card can purchase only one ticket. Every visitor is required to wear a mask and show their health QR code. 

Parking is limited, so Metro Line 16 is the best transportation option.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The museum's exhibition hall

Source: SHINE
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

