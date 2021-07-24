Shanghai Disney closes gates ahead of typhoon

Due to Typhoon In-Fa, Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Ti Gong

Guests with tickets to Shanghai Disneyland on Sunday and Monday can choose to visit the park on any other day within the next six months.

Tickets can be redeemed at the park entrance turnstiles with identity cards or travel documents that were used to purchase tickets for Sunday and Monday, and reservations will not be required.

For guests who can't visit the park in the next six months, they can obtain a refund.

For those who have purchased their tickets through the Shanghai Disney Resort official website, app, WeChat account or the Resort Reservation Center, they can request a refund through the resort's official app, and they will obtain the refund through the original purchase channel within 45 working days.

Those who have purchased the tickets through other official channels can contact the original ticket purchase channel to request a refund.

For guests who have purchased a Disney Premier Tour Service, Early Park Entry Pass or other dated products and services for Shanghai Disneyland on Sunday and Monday through the Shanghai Disney Resort official website, app, WeChat account or the Resort Reservation Center, they will obtain an automatic refund through the original purchase channel.

For those who purchased these products and services through other official channels, please contact the original purchase channel to obtain a refund.

The two resort hotels at Shanghai Disney Resort will continue to operate at normal. For guests who wish to change their plans, they can contact the original purchase channel for enquiries.

For any further information, guests can contact the Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center on: 400-180-0000 (Chinese mainland) or +86-21-3158-0000 (other countries / regions) for all enquiries. Or they can send an email to shdr.yuding@disney.com.