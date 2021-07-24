Orange alert as typhoon warning upgraded

The city's meteorological authorities updated their typhoon alert to an orange one at 8pm on Saturday night, the second highest in the four-tier system.

Over 120,000 flood preventing workers are on emergency standby. More than 2,000 rescue teams have been gathered for emergency response, said the city's flood prevention department.

Rain has mainly fallen in Jinshan District. By 7pm on Saturday, 76 of the 654 rainfall stations in the city recorded rain reaching 50-100 millimeters, 226 recorded heavy rains of precipitation reaching 25-50mm, and 202 recorded moderate rain reaching 10-25mm.



A total of 79,505 people had been evacuated and relocated by 7:30pm, the department said.

Yangpu District's disease control and prevention center said all the vaccination sites in the district have been suspended.

The eye of In-Fa was about 310 kilometers southeast of Xiangshan County, Zhejiang Province, at 5pm, packing winds of up to 144 kilometers per hour, and will move northwest at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.