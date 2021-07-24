﻿
News / Metro

Orange alert as typhoon warning upgraded

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:54 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
The city's meteorological authorities updated their typhoon alert to an orange one at 8pm on Saturday night, the second highest in the four-tier system.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:54 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0

The city's meteorological authorities updated the typhoon alert to orange at 8pm on Saturday night, the second highest in the four-tier system.

Over 120,000 flood preventing workers are on emergency standby. More than 2,000 rescue teams have been gathered for emergency response, said the city's flood prevention department.

Rain has mainly fallen in Jinshan District. By 7pm on Saturday, 76 of the 654 rainfall stations in the city recorded rain reaching 50-100 millimeters, 226 recorded heavy rains of precipitation reaching 25-50mm, and 202 recorded moderate rain reaching 10-25mm.

A total of 79,505 people had been evacuated and relocated by 7:30pm, the department said.

Yangpu District's disease control and prevention center said all the vaccination sites in the district have been suspended.

The eye of In-Fa was about 310 kilometers southeast of Xiangshan County, Zhejiang Province, at 5pm, packing winds of up to 144 kilometers per hour, and will move northwest at a speed of about 15 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Orange alert as typhoon warning upgraded
Ti Gong

A team from the Shanghai Typhoon Research Institute of China Meteorological Administration releases a weather balloon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     