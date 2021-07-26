Astronomy museum to remain closed on Tuesday
Shanghai Astronomy Museum will stay closed on Tuesday.
People with tickets can visit on August 10, or they can get refunds before August 1 through their original purchase channel.
But good news is that there's no need to stay up late to scramble for tickets. From today, ticket sales start nine hours later at 9:30am, seven days ahead of a visit.
For any further information, people can contact the museum on 021-50908563 (9:30am to 4pm) or check https://www.sstm-sam.org.cn.
The museum, located at 380 Lingang Avenue in the Pudong New Area, is a new branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.
The science museum and other branches of Shanghai Natural History Museum will resume operations on Tuesday.