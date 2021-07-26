﻿
Astronomy museum to remain closed on Tuesday

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:38 UTC+8, 2021-07-26       0
Valid ticket holders will be refunded, or can visit on August 10.
Shanghai Astronomy Museum will stay closed on Tuesday.

People with tickets can visit on August 10, or they can get refunds before August 1 through their original purchase channel.

But good news is that there's no need to stay up late to scramble for tickets. From today, ticket sales start nine hours later at 9:30am, seven days ahead of a visit.

For any further information, people can contact the museum on 021-50908563 (9:30am to 4pm) or check https://www.sstm-sam.org.cn.

The museum, located at 380 Lingang Avenue in the Pudong New Area, is a new branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum. 

The science museum and other branches of Shanghai Natural History Museum will resume operations on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
