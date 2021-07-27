News / Metro

Moments of Jing'an District in July 2021

Li Qian
Li Qian
Moments in July
Moments of Jing'an District in July 2021
Ti Gong

New green wall displays

Jing'an's greenery authority has erect ed a green wall at the corner of Chengdu Road N. to freshen up passersby on hot summer days. Pink and red flowers are surrounded by leaves in forest green, olive green, lime green and other different green shades. The wall is aglow with LED strip lights in the shapes of Jing'an's iconic buildings. The authority has also designed new floral landscapes for walls on Xinzha Road. Pink roses are hung on the walls, and perennial plants such as cordyline and bigleaf periwinkle animate the streets.

Ti Gong

American football game

The third round of the 2021 Shanghai City Amateur American Football League has kicked off this month at the Guangyan Road football court in Jing'an. After fierce competition, Shanghai Dragoons and Shanghai Nighthawks won the matches, and entered the next round.

American football is an emerging sport in Shanghai, especially among young people. Jing'an has held a series of influential games such as "Ambassadors Bowl" to encourage more locals to play the game.


Ti Gong

Aroma all around

Essential oil company doTERRA has opened its first flagship store on the Chinese mainland in Fengshengli, a Xintiandi-style commercial complex in Jing'an. The company has opened its regional headquarters in Jing'an.

The store, however, doesn't sell anything in its nearly 1,000-square meter space. It is more like an experience center where people can learn about essential oils, taste food added with essential oils and take part in DIY activities. If they are interested in products, they can make purchase from an online store.

"Jing'an is so international. We hope more people can come in and take an immersive trip to learn more about our brand and products," said Owen K Messick, president of doTERRA China. It has become a new trend for companies to open first stores, and doTERRA's Chinese mainland flagship store means another great step forward in the local market, Messick said.

Ti Gong

Elevators give a lift

There's no more climbing of stairs for many residents in old buildings in Caojiadu Subdistrict because elevators have been installed. On July 1, residents in No. 9, Lane 923 Changping Road, and No. 34 and 46, Lane 155 Changning Road received keys to use elevators. On the same day, construction to install elevators on No. 52, 58 and 61 of Gaorong residential complex kicked off.

Ti Gong

Better protection to the underage

Two work stations to protect underage children have opened in Jingan'si and Daning Road subdistricts this month, becoming the first few of their kind in Shanghai. Jing'an is accelerating its pace of offering better protection to the underaged. Under the plan, it will invite nine experts in underage protection, five prosecutors and their assistants, and 20 lawyers to collaborate on creating a more children-friendly environment.

Ti Gong

Smart wet market

A "smart" wet market has summed up its work and standardized its management as a reference point for the rest of the industry to be cleaner, safer and smarter. The Zhenning Wet Market, at 442 Zhenning Road, has actively embraced digital intelligence in its latest renovation.

It has introduced a comprehensive smart system for real-time, convenient and visual management of basic market data, food safety traceability, rapid inspection of agricultural residues and digital payments. It has also become the first of its kind in the city to implement a digital currency payment system.

A screen showing daily prices of fresh produce, the market's total revenue and other information is installed at the entrance for customers to view. And the managers are equipped with technology to send what's happening around the market to the online system in real time.

Not withholding its work, the market has released its management experiences to the public, offering learning to other markets as well as inviting customers to supervise their work.

The white book listing its management standards are available in the market for customers to read.

It covers issues such as personnel and stalls management as well as food safety. It includes very specific standards, such as requiring fresh aquatic products to be placed in water below 20 degrees Celsius and vegetables to be placed in designated baskets based on type.

According to the company, the management standards will soon extend to 10 other wet markets in Jing'an.


Source: SHINE
