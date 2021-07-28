Crackdown launched to fight mozzies after typhoon

It is peak season for mosquitoes and Typhoon In-Fa has made the problem worse.

Local health authorities announced a campaign targeting mosquito prevention and control after the recent Typhoon In-Fa, which brought much rain and left water all over the city.

The puddles and flodding provide ideal breeding places for mosquitoes and now is their peak season.

A citywide cleansing and mosquito termination campaign will run from Thursday to Saturday, mainly targeting places with serious residual water and key venues like wet markets, old residential complexes and construction sites to prevent vector-born diseases.

Ti Gong