5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 28.

The second and third patients are Chinese traveling in Thailand who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on July 17.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Costa Rica who arrived at the local airport on July 29.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on July 30.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 93 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,941 imported cases, 1,878 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.