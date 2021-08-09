Locked-down Pudong residents given all-clear after tests

A total of 5,000 in Xiyuanxiyuan community finish second-round of nucleic acid tests after single resident was infected by Delta variant from overseas source.

Ti Gong

The locked-down Xinyuanxiyuan community in Chuansha Town of the Pudong New Area finished a second-round nucleic acid test on Sunday, with all collected samples being negative, said the town government.

The residential complex was locked down after a resident was confirmed with COVID-19 on August 2. It is listed as a medium-risk area in Shanghai.

The sample collecting began at 8am on Sunday morning and took three and a half hours to cover all 5,000 residents.

Over 300 volunteers helped to manage the testing, including setting up three sampling sites in the complex.

Some volunteers set up temporary tents equipped with air-conditioners and other coolants to prevent staff and residents from suffering heatstroke.



Volunteers and medical workers did door-to-door collections for the elderly who had difficulty walking.



The resident who contracted COVID-19 was confirmed to have been infected by the hyper-contagious Delta variant from overseas sources. He had been exposed to an environment with the overseas virus, the city's health authorities said.

No more local positive cases have been reported since the lockdown thanks to the city's quick response and action against the epidemic.

Ti Gong