News / Metro

Former ICBC bank boss jailed for life for taking bribes

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0
Gu Guoming was convicted of illicitly receiving US$20 million, all of which has been recovered.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0
Former ICBC bank boss jailed for life for taking bribes
Ti Gong

Gu Guoming was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

The former chairman of Shanghai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Gu Guoming, was jailed for life for bribe-taking on Thursday by Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court.

He has also been deprived of his political rights for life, and had all personal property confiscated.

Gu was convicted of taking 136 million yuan (US$20.10 million) in bribes. All the money has been recovered and handed over to the National Treasury.

The court found that between 2005 and 2019, Gu took advantage of his position, as vice president, president and Party Secretary of ICBC Shanghai Branch, to provide illegitimate assistance to individuals or companies to finance loans and projects and undertake projects.

The court said the amount of bribes that Gu took was extremely huge and he should be sentenced to jail for the rest of life, or even death, and have his property confiscated.

However, since Gu had confessed to all his crimes and returned his illicit gains, he got a lenient punishment, the court said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Bank of China
ICBC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     