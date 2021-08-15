News / Metro

It's fur real, Hinichijou café expansion gives paws for thought

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:43 UTC+8, 2021-08-15       0
The Hinichijou café brand, also known as the "bear paw café" plans to open 100 outlets across the country, with half of its employees people with disabilities.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:43 UTC+8, 2021-08-15       0
It's fur real, Hinichijou café expansion gives paws for thought
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A customer takes a photo of the furry paw-shaped glove at Hinichijou café on Wukang Road.

The Hinichijou café brand, also known as the "bear paw café" plans to open 100 outlets across the country, with half of its employees people with disabilities.

The quirky café sprung up on Yongkang Rd, Xuhui District, in December 2020. Customers scan a QR code hanging on the café wall to place a coffee order. When complete, a takeaway cup is handed out from a hole in the wall by a brown paw. Customers can interact with the paw while they are waiting.

The brand has since opened outlets in Hangzhou in neighboring Zhejiang Province, Nanjing in neighboring Jiangsu and Wuhan in central Hubei, Zhang Yue, the human resources manager of the café, told the monthly Hui Forum.

In Shanghai, additional outlets have been opened in the Lujiazui financial hub, the North Bund and the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

"Seventy percent of the employees are deaf-mute," said Zhang. 

The brand was created to provide more employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

It's fur real, Hinichijou café expansion gives paws for thought
Ti Gong

Zhang Yue, the human resources manager of the Hinichijou café, shares the stories of the brand at the monthly Hui Forum on Saturday.

"The café brand aims to create a stage for people with disabilities to realize their values and dreams," said Zhang. 

The payment for a barista is the same as that of the other café outlets in the market, while the store managers will own shares in the company.

The café is part of Xuhui's efforts to develop a 15-minute cultural life circle for citizens living in the downtown region. 

Apart from innovative coffee shops and street stores, various art exhibitions, public activities and micro renovation campaigns are being launched in the district.

A public art exhibition named "Beautiful Books" has been held at multiple public art spaces in Xuhui since May. Readers are encouraged to recommend their favorite books and paint a small flower to present their dreams or wishes. These flowers will create an art installation in the center of the exhibition.

A mother who once suffered from depression drew four people on the flower. She said her husband and two children had become the cure for her illness, said Liang Liang, the curator of the exhibition. 

"We'd like to encourage people to share their curative experiences or books with others through the exhibition," Liang said.

It's fur real, Hinichijou café expansion gives paws for thought
Ti Gong

Liang Liang, curator of the exhibition, "Beautiful Books".

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     