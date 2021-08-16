2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are both Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 2 via France.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on August 9 via Switzerland.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,024 imported cases, 1,924 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.