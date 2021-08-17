News / Metro

Award-winning drama actor jailed for indecency

  19:54 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0
Tian Rui gets two years and six months jail for interfering with girl at his home.
A national first-class drama actor, Tian Rui, 44, was jailed for two years and six months for compulsory indecency by Shanghai Songjiang District People's Court on Tuesday.

A girl who graduated from the Shanghai Theatre Academy visited Tian's home with him to discuss a script in August 2020. After eating and drinking alcohol, he interfered with the girl.

The girl went to Shanghai Public Security Bureau Songjiang Branch and reported Tian's actions on September 2.

After being violated, her mood was extremely unstable and she developed depression and anxiety disorder.

Tian was arrested by police on September 7 for alleged compulsory indecency.

He was prosecuted by Shanghai Songjiang District People's Procuratorate for the crime on November 19.

Tian is a national first-class drama actor who has won many awards.

Tian Rui

