News / Metro

Trial operations of Shanghai's first self-driving bus route begin

Xinhua
  15:59 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Trial operations of Shanghai's first autonomous bus line have begun in the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.
Xinhua
  15:59 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Trial operations of Shanghai's first self-driving bus route begin
Pudong Times

The autonomous vehicle developed by CRRC Electric Vehicle Co Ltd

Trial operations of Shanghai's first autonomous bus line have begun in the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

The 8.5-km loop line with a total of eight platforms opened to the public on Tuesday. It takes a bus 30 minutes to 40 minutes to complete the route.

The autonomous vehicles on the route were developed by CRRC Electric Vehicle Co Ltd and can automatically respond to traffic lights, pull over, and open and close their doors.

Testing for the bus line began in October 2020, and it obtained Shanghai's first intelligent network bus demonstration application license in July 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CRRC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     