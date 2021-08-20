Health officials call for continued mask-wearing vigilance

With a locally transmitted case reported in recent days, the Shanghai health authority reiterated the importance of mask wearing for COVID-19 prevention and control.

With a locally transmitted case reported in recent days, the Shanghai health authority reiterated the importance of mask wearing and hand washing for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The Shanghai Health Promotion Center said people must wear masks if riding public transportation, or visiting crowded indoor spaces and public venues.

People do not need to wear masks at home, in private cars or indoor spaces with good ventilation and few people. Masks are not necessary outdoors if proper social distancing is maintained.

Officials said that although wearing a mask during the summer can be hot and inconvenient, it is important for self-protection.