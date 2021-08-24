City railway stations tighten anti-virus control measures

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai railway stations have tightened control measures over passengers since new COVID-19 cases were reported in many parts of the country, the city's railway authorities said.

The passenger flow at stations has significantly decreased recently, authorities said.

Shanghai reported six new local COVID-19 cases last week.

Among them, five were staff workers at Pudong airport's foreign cargo operating area. The other was a female medical worker at Songjiang District Central Hospital.

The city's railway stations have stepped up their screening of temperatures of inbound and outbound passengers, making sure that no one with fever gets through.

They have also strengthened the disinfection of waiting rooms, and increased the frequency of disinfection of key spots such as security inspection equipment, elevator handrails, seats, and entrance gates.

Also, epidemic prevention notices are being issued through broadcasts and electronic screens to remind passengers to wear standard masks and maintain a safe social distance.

The following tips about traveling by train during the epidemic have been issued:

Q: Do passengers need a negative nucleic acid test result for departure or arrival at railway stations in Shanghai?

A: Currently, no. However, there are thermometers at the entrance and exit of each station, and passengers need to have their temperature checked before entering and exiting the station. A green Health QR code is also required when leaving the station.

Q: Can passengers still change trains at Shanghai's railway stations?

A: According to Shanghai's epidemic prevention measures, all stations in the city are currently closed to transfer channels. Passengers are advised to reserve sufficient transfer time.

Q: What are the management measures in Shanghai for people who come and return from the medium- and high-risk areas?

A: People coming from, or passing through high- and medium-risk areas in China should immediately inform their residential or village committees, work units or hotels, or within 12 hours after arriving in Shanghai, according to the city's epidemic prevention and control authorities.

Anyone coming from, or passing through, high-risk areas is required to have two nucleic acid tests and quarantine for 14 days at designated venues.

People coming from, or passing through, medium-risk areas will also need to have two nucleic acid tests, but they can spend the 14-day observation period at their residential community.





Dong Jun / SHINE