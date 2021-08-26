News / Metro

Shanghai Electric ex-deputy chief expelled from Party

A former deputy chairman of the state-owned Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd has been expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.
Lu Yachen, former deputy chairman of the state-owned Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the CPC Shanghai Committee's discipline inspection commission and supervisory commission announced on Thursday.

An investigation found Lu, 61, had breached the Party's anti-graft code by accepting gifts and money, attending banquets, and illegally using governmental vehicles. In addition, he failed to declare his personal and family assets truthfully.

He was found to have set up companies to make profit, used his power to seek benefits for his relatives and others, borrowed money from consumers, and claimed reimbursements for his own expenses from the company.

Lu was said to have accepted paid services from females and lived with a woman other than his wife together as spouses.

He was also found to have embezzled state-owned assets and public funds, demanded or accepted properties from others, and had the company's profitable businesses run by his relatives and friends.

The commissions said Lu had seriously violated Party discipline and was involved in serious violations of duty-related laws. He is also suspected of committing crimes of bigamy, corruption, embezzlement of public funds, bribery and illegally seeking profits for relatives and friends.

The commissions have decided to expel him from the Party, cancel the facilities he enjoyed and confiscate his illicit gains.

The case will be transferred to the local procuratorate for further investigation and prosecution.

Born in March 1960 in northeastern Heilongjiang Province, Lu began working in August 1982 and joined the Party in June 1988.

He worked at Shanghai Heavy Machinery Plant on posts, including deputy director, director, deputy Party secretary, general manager and chairman, from 2000 to 2008.

He was also chairman and deputy Party secretary of Shanghai Electric Heavy Machinery Group between 2006 and 2008.

Lu became vice chairman of Shanghai Electric Group in April 2008 and vice chairman of Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd in July 2018, from which he retired in May 2020.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
