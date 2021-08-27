1 local COVID-19 case, 7 imported infections reported in Shanghai

The local patient, a worker of the foreign cargo flights section at the Pudong airport, is a close contact of a previous case and was confirmed while under quarantine.

One locally transmitted COVID-19 case and seven imported infections were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

The local patient lives in the Pudong New Area and is a worker of the foreign cargo flights section at the Pudong International Airport. He is a close contact of a previous local case and was confirmed while under quarantine.

The places the patient has visited have been disinfected. A total of 11 close contacts have already been put under quarantine.



Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.



No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Among the imported cases, the first one is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 22.

The second patient, a Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates, and the third patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the UAE, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 23.

The fourth patient is a French native who arrived at the local airport on August 23.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in the US who arrived at the local airport on August 23.

The sixth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on August 24.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the local airport on August 24.

All the new imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 243 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,081 imported cases, 1,973 have been discharged upon recovery and 108 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.