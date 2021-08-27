News / Metro

After 25 years, man reunited with parents with the help of Shanghai police

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:46 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
A 28-year-old man who lives in Henan Province with adopted parents found his biological parents thanks to Shanghai police.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:46 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
After 25 years, man reunited with parents with the help of Shanghai police
Ti Gong

The man, now surnamed Zheng, meets his biological father on Friday.

A man who went missing in Beijing in 1996 when he was only 3 years old was reunited with his family thanks to Shanghai police.

The man, now surnamed Zheng and born surnamed Du, met with his father in Shanghai on Friday.

Zheng, who was born to a family from the northeastern Chinese province of Jilin, went missing from a railway station where he was to take a train with his mother back home 25 years ago.

His parents later reported the case to the police and left their biological information, hoping they would be able to find their son one day.

Zheng who was adopted by another couple and now lives in Henan Province is married and has two kids. He was aware that he was adopted.

In 2019, Pudong police happened to come across Zheng's biological information. During a campaign to find missing persons this year, police found that Zheng was likely to be the missing son of Du and his wife.

Police immediately called Zheng, told him about the news and asked him to come to Shanghai.

"I was literally speechless when I got the call from the police, and couldn't believe that I would meet with my biological parents," Zheng said.

Zheng's father Du was also summoned to Shanghai. The father and son had another blood check to confirm their biological relation, and the result was positive.

The two couldn't hold back their tears when meeting for the first time after 25 years, Zheng a grown-up man and Du gray and wrinkled.

"I missed out on so much life with my biological parents, and it was Shanghai police who enabled me to make up for the past," Zheng said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     