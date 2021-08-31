News / Metro

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage

Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:14 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
Jing'an has fostered several athletes for the Olympics, and it is making every effort to encourage young athletes. Across the district, there are many sports venues.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:14 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0

The Tokyo Olympics has really ignited people's interest in sports. Jing'an has fostered several athletes for the Olympics, and it is making every effort to encourage young athletes. Also, across the district, there are many sports venues, including riverside pathways and neighborhood fitness clubs. Let's have a look.

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

Li Shuhuan

Jing'an's participation in Olympics

This year, Li Shuhuan represented China in the modern pentathlon.

Little known to the public, the modern pentathlon, however, was introduced to the Olympic program very early, in 1912, by Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, as a test of all-round sporting prowess.

The sport was inspired by the traditional pentathlon held during the ancient Olympics. Now it comprises five different events: fencing, swimming, equestrian, shooting and running.

Li finished as No. 22 in the competition held on August 7, one position behind his teammate Luo Shuai.

In a previous interview, Li said it was his biggest wish to take part in the Olympics.

"I would have no regrets if I could experience the Olympics. I think it would be the best reward in my career," he said.

Li entered the Jing'an No. 2 Youngsters Amateur Sports School in 2005 as a swimmer. In 2009, coach Huang Yiming perceived his potential and asked him to take up the modern pentathlon. He has made great progress.

In 2013, he entered the Shanghai Modern Pentathlon Team. The same year, he was world champion in the youngsters' tournament. In 2016, he was selected for the national team. He ranked No. 4 in the Asian Games in 2018.

In Jing'an, elite athletes have been emerging.

Gymnast Mao Yi was a member of China's Olympic bronze medal-winning team in Rio 2016.

Wang Lei won the silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, becoming China's first men's fencing Olympic medalist. The same year, Pang Jiaying helped China to snatch the women's 4x200 freestyle relay silver at Athens.

At the Olympics, Wang Liqin won a gold in the 2000 doubles tournament, bronzes in the 2004 and 2008 singles, and captured the first ever Olympic team title when his sport came home in Beijing.


Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Qian Kun / Ti Gong

From left: Xu Yunzhang and Xu Wenzhang

The key to this success? According to Jing'an sports authority, it has built a large talent pool.

Over the years, it has been working to foster young athletes in volleyball, soccer, basketball, badminton, swimming, shooting, gymnastics, fencing, martial arts, weightlifting, baseball and taekwondo in cooperation with schools such as Shibei Senior High School, Xinzhong Senior High School and Huimin Middle School.

Also, it is collaborating with institutes to foster young sters in activity such as golf, equestrian and ice sports.

Now, young athletes are being trained to get ready for the Shanghai 17th Sports Games set to open in 2022.

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Qian Kun / Ti Gong

Jing'an's girls basketball players

Nearly 2,000 athletes in more than 20 events such as volleyball, basketball, swimming and track and field are now trained in local school stadiums, sports venues and the water training center on Dianshan Lake. They receive two to three rounds of training every day.

Xu Yunzhang and her younger sister Xu Wenzhang are two of them.

Under scorching sunshine, the two sisters were sweating at the tennis court of Jing'an Workers' Stadium. Both have won championships in city tournaments.

"The elder sister has been training for four years, and the younger one trained for three years. Many girls can't endure the burning sunshine. But these two sisters insisted on exercising every day," said coach Bei Shen.

As for the demands of families to care for their children during the summer vacation, Jing'an has opened a series of summer classes. This year, a wide range of sports activities were added, such as badminton, martial arts, taekwondo and chess.

According to the local sports authority, it can not only improve the physical status of children, but also increase their interest in sports.

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

Young athletes in Jing'an train during the summer session.

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong
Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong
Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

Sports everywhere

On August 8, a new "smart" community-based gym opened at Daning Road Subdistrict, becoming the third of its kind in Jing'an.

The subdistrict allocated about 400 square meters to build a gym at the doorstep. At Lane 1199 Wanrong Road, it is close to Metro stations and it is tucked away in rows of residential complexes and office buildings.

It is equipped with more than 30 pieces of fitness equipment such as treadmill, elliptical trainer and rowing machine. There are also locker rooms and rest rooms. People can scan QR codes to get in, and the expenses will be automatically deducted from their accounts after they leave. Every hour, it charges 2 yuan (31 US cents) between 7am and 10am, 5 yuan between 10am and 6pm, and 8 yuan from 6pm to 10pm. People can also make appointments with private trainers.

"I don't need to spend thousands of yuan to buy a membership card as with the fitness clubs, but just come to do exercise a few times. Also, there are no people promoting sales." A woman surnamed Qiu said: "It's cheap, but it is decorated like a high-end gym.

Jing'an was the first in the country from 2019 to build community-based gyms. To date, there are three. The other two are located on Luochuan Road E., and Xikang Road.

According to the Jing'an sports authority, "smart" sports venues is a trend, especially in the post-pandemic era. Remote online management can better serve people and ensure safety.

Now, in Jing'an, public sports venues and facilities are just a 15 minute-walk from home. As it's better to stay outdoors to do exercises, here we recommend some pathways and neighborhood fitness spots.


Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

• Dongjiaojing Public Greenery

Address: 105 Gongkang Sancun

It's a comprehensive sports venue with a subtle blend of greenery and sports. It's also the city's first large public greenery featuring leisure and the concept of "sponge city."

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

• Dongjiaojing Phase-Two Pathway

Address: 380 Changlin Rd

It is the only greenery built in the neighborhoods of Jing'an. Since its opening, it has become a popular place for nearby residents to go for a walk and do exercise.

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

• Shibei High Technology Park Riverside Sports Park

Address: 300 meters east to the intersection of Yuanping Rd and Jiaocheng Rd

The pathway in the park is designed for senior residents to have a walk and youngsters to do running exercise. Cherry trees, Osmanthus trees, camphor trees and tens of varieties of flowers are planted on both sides.

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

• Butterfly Park

Address: 13 Kangding Rd E.

Riverside platforms stretch out from the pathway of Butterfly Park for people to enjoy the beautiful water views while doing exercise under lines of magnolia trees, palm trees and bamboo grove.

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

• Yonghe Park

Address: 702 Yuanping Rd

The pathway in the park was renovated early this year to display a traditional Chinese-garden style with added modern facilities. Tall trees were especially planted on the south side of the park to stifle noise from the nearby Middle Ring Road.

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

• Zoumatang Pathway

Address: near Hutaizhi Rd

The pathway is built along the river of Zoumatang for local people to exercise

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

• Middle Ring Greenery

Address: at the intersection of Wenshui Rd and Gonghexin Rd

It's like a small park built below the busy Middle Ring elevated road. Cherry trees, plum trees and other flowers are planted on two sides of the pathway.

Sports venues, fitness areas, attest to Jing'an's sporting heritage
Ti Gong

• Daning Park

Address: 288 Guangzhong Rd W.

Inside Daning Park there is a fitness area equipped with a ball court for children and 54 fitness machines.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     