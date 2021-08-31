News / Metro

Moments of Jing'an District in August 2021

Moments of Jing'an District in August 2021
Zhang Yong / Ti Gong

Diversified activities for kids on vacation

In Jing'an, summer vacation is not boring. A wide range of activities have enriched the lives of local children.

The 350-year-old TCM pharmacy chain Lei Yun Shang West opened a summer camp for 10 families. Children wore traditional Han clothes and toured around its flag ship store at the corner of Huashan and Yuyuan roads.

On the third floor, there is a clinic with décor in the style of a classical Chinese garden, giving children a deeper understanding of the culture of traditional Chinese medicine. There, they took part in interactive activities such as making wumei tang, a sweet and sour summer drink consisting of dried plum, hawthorn and other herbs. They also created "herbal paintings" by pasting herbs in the shape of a panda on fans.

Moments of Jing'an District in August 2021
Ti Gong

On the working site of the extension of Joy City in Jing'an, migrant workers united with their children to participate in different activities.

They drew and used bricks to put up models of the city's iconic buildings such as the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Yangpu Bridge and China Art Museum.

"I have a dream. I want to grow up like dad to build skyscrapers and help to build a beautiful city," said 10- year-old Wang Yunfei.

Nine-year-old Zhao Yaxin experienced how hard her dad works. "I had a busy day and was very tired moving these bricks," she said. Her father Zhao Xiaohua said: "My daughter was cared for in her hometown. We only meet in summer vacation. I really appreciated this event to get us closer."


Moments of Jing'an District in August 2021
Ti Gong

In Daning Road Subdistrict, children took part in interactive games to learn about garbage sorting. With their parents, they also drew on recycled bottles to learn how to make good use of waste materials.

Moments of Jing'an District in August 2021
Ti Gong

Shanghai Tianjiabing Secondary School organized a "red" tour for its students. They visited sites such as the memorial of the Party's first national congress to learn more about the revolutionary past. Student Li Zining drew a map of "red" sites in Jing'an.

Others also interviewed senior Party members who joined over 50 years ago and wrote down their stories.


Moments of Jing'an District in August 2021
Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong
Moments of Jing'an District in August 2021
Xiao Mingliang / Ti Gong

Blooming water lilies a feast for the eyes

More than 80 water lilies from 28 species are blooming in downtown Jing'an Park. They include 13 tropical water lilies, mostly in blue and purple, and 15 hardy water lilies, mostly in light yellow and light pink. Some flowers float along with the waves and some stand upright on water.

To help visitors have a better understanding, a board explaining every variety has been erected beside the pond. Water lilies will usually bloom until October, and the best time to enjoy them is in the morning. But one variety called "red flash" only flowers at night.


Moments of Jing'an District in August 2021
Ti Gong

SWATs sweat over training

SWAT officers in Jing'an attended special training under scorching sunshine because summer is the ideal time to improve physical strength and support explosive effort. Also, they were trained to tackle different dangers through simulations. "We all exhausted ourselves training to challenge our limits," said officer Gong Minliujun.


Moments of Jing'an District in August 2021
Ti Gong

Solo exhibition about friends

Artist Liu Xiaodong's solo exhibition "Liu Xiaodong: Your Friends" is currently running at UCCA Edge. It features more than 120 of his artworks, together with sketches, diaries and a new documentary film about Liu. He has painted family members, such as his mother, brother and wife, as well as some of his closest friends, like renowned writer Ah Cheng and famed directors Wang Xiaoshuai and Zhang Yuan. The exhibition will run through October 10 on 2/F, 88 Xizang Road N. Tickets cost 100 yuan.

Moments of Jing'an District in August 2021
Ti Gong

Spectacular show returns with new look

The second season of the multimedia spectacular "Era" is performing at Shanghai Circus World.

The new season, titled "Era – Spirit of Shanghai," features a completely new storyline, scenes and exhibitions of acrobatics, dance, theater and extreme sports. Set in Shanghai, the show follows a young couple's tour around the city. On their journey, the culture, charm and traditions of the city are displayed. The first season made its debut in 2005, and it has received 5.25 million views, becoming a cultural name card of Shanghai. Details and ticketing are available at www.era-shanghai.com.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
