Fresh start for students at Fudan University

Sabrina Shah Kazmi gave her mother a hug goodbye at the school gate on Sunday, embarking on a new and independent life at Fudan University.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Li Qian / SHINE

Sabrina Shah Kazmi gave her mother a hug goodbye at the school gate on Sunday, embarking on a new and independent life at Fudan University.

The 18-year-old Pakistani is among 4,000-plus freshmen who came to complete enrollment and registration. Like many freshmen, it's her first time living independently.

"We are very happy, and we are very proud of her," said her mother Samina Kazmi, with a smile.

But she admitted the family is also a little bit worried about the girl's first time away from home.

However, her daughter is optimistic, and looking forward to university life.

She chose clinical medicine as her major to start her five years of undergraduate study. It's an opportunity to pursue her dream.

"I hope to finish my undergraduate study and postgraduate study, and to become a doctor," she said.

The idea germinated in her mind for long time, but it was the COVID-19 outbreak that confirmed her decision.

"Medical workers are so great, I admire them," she said.

Also, she's very excited by the call of the new.

"I heard there are a wide range of activities on offer at Fudan," she said. "I'm good at volleyball, dancing and ice skating. I hope to join in some clubs at school."

Born and raised in China, she lives in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, with her parents and younger sister. She's fluent in Chinese, with a "dongbei" accent, commonly spoken in northeast China.

As she grew up, she became attracted to the idea of studying down south.

"My father told me Fudan has one of the best medical colleges in China, and I've managed to get into it," she said.

Li Qian / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

This year, Fudan has developed an online system, allowing students to fill in personal information and go through registration procedures on the Internet in advance.

Previously, students were required to take ID cards, letters of admission and other documents, find designated stalls and teachers, and line up in long queues to finish registration and get their student cards.

Now, they can obtain a "virtual" student's card. Their details, such as health information, are all available on the online system.

They can get into the school only if they scan their "virtual" card on the mobile phone at the school gate.

"They can apply for the card 15 days ahead of the registration day," said Zhou Weiqiang, deputy director of information center of the school's information administration office. "They can use the card to take shuttle bus, eat at school canteens and borrow books at library."

This year, parents are not allowed to accompany their children into campus. To relieve their worries, the school allows parents to enter the system to check whether their children had successfully registered.

"It's very convenient, it just took me several seconds to enter the school," said Guan Guanglin, a first-year history major from Guangdong Province. "So, I could go to my dorm as soon as possible. It's too hot in Shanghai, and I just went to deal with air conditioner affairs."

Nearly 300 students and 1,000 volunteers were mobilized to offer services to the freshmen on Sunday, offering directions and lending a hand with luggage.

Dong Jun / SHINE