2 imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Ethiopia and Thailand. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 31.

The second patient is a Chinese living in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on September 4.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 37 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,135 imported cases, 2,023 have been discharged upon recovery and 112 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.