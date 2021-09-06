News / Metro

Shanghai weather expected to cool off starting this week

Shanghai's weather is expected to cool off beginning Wednesday with highs falling to 28 degrees.
Shanghai's weather has been scorching during the summer and into early September. Luckily, the forecast predicts that it will cool off beginning this Wednesday, said the city's weather authorities.

Monday was mostly cloudy with scattered showers and lightning, with the temperature ranging between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius. The hot and sweltering feeling increased as a subtropical high-temperature area stretched further to the west. Shanghai was close to its center.

Tuesday is expected to welcome a weeklong cold front from the north with the subtropical area moving to the south, cooling the city to under 30 degrees with more showers, said the authorities.

The city will enter this year's 15th solar term, bailu, or white dew, on Tuesday, bringing cooler weather and a bigger gap between daytime and nighttime temperatures.

The weather is expected to cool off starting from Wednesday with highs falling to 28 degrees.

More thundershowers are expected to hit the city on Thursday and Friday with highs remaining at around 29 and lows around 25 degrees, according to the forecasters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
