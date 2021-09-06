Delivery workers on excursion sponsored by trade union

The Shanghai General Trade Union for the first time sponsored about 200 delivery employees working in the city under its excursion program.

The workers set out from Shanghai Workers' Sanatorium on Yan'an Road W. on Monday morning. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

About 200 employees working for three companies in the delivery business started a two-day excursion in suburban Shanghai on Monday. The trip was sponsored by the Shanghai General Trade Union.

The organization fully or partially covers expenses for the city's manual laborers who take part in one of their 19 different excursion plans. It has accommodation agreements with 22 hotels and resorts in Shanghai. Workers can also opt for outbound plans.

This year, the trade union allotted over 700,000 yuan (US$108,500) of their annual budget to fully sponsor over 1,000 employees working in the delivery business and other new service industries under this program.

The trip is not counted as paid leave.

A 29-year-old deliveryman surnamed Wang from Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, who has been working for SF Express for three years in Putuo District, was one of the workers who first benefitted from the program.

Wang said his company respects the labor rights of delivery workers and its trade union is always ready to help them when needs arise.

"When I have a problem, I can easily find someone to talk to," he said. "The trade union people feel like family to me."

Wang said he handles about 150 parcels per day.