4 imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are two Chinese returning from Thailand and Ghana, as well as a Briton and a Japanese.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 28.

The second patient is a Briton who arrived at the local airport on August 31.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on September 3.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the local airport on September 3.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 44 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,139 imported cases, 2,031 have been discharged upon recovery and 108 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 366 have been discharged upon recovery and eight are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.