White Rabbit ice cream makes a splash in Singapore

On the first day of display in Singapore, White Rabbit ice cream, available on the online shopping platforms of 63 NTUC supermarket chains across the island, was promptly sold out.
Ti Gong

The White Rabbit ice cream displayed in Singaporean supermarkets.

The new ice cream by Shanghai-based, time-honored brand White Rabbit displayed its surprising saleability in online supermarkets on its debut in Singapore, Shanghai Fengxian Customs said on Tuesday.

On the first day of display in Singapore, the ice cream, available on the online shopping platforms of 63 NTUC supermarket chains across the island, was immediately sold out.

A total of two batches of White Rabbit ice cream were sold to Singapore in August, with a total weight of nearly 10 tons, according to customs data.

After learning that the producer had received export orders from Singapore, Fengxian Customs launched a series of support measures to smoothen the export procedures for the ice cream.

The milk candy-flavored ice cream developed by Bright Dairy Co and Guanshengyuan Group and launched last year has quickly swept the markets and soon received orders from overseas customers, according to customs.

Prior to this, Fengxian Customs had supported and helped White Rabbit ice cream exports to overseas markets such as the United States and Canada.

"For many Singaporeans, the White Rabbit brand not only holds childhood memories, but is also a bridge across national borders." said Dave Poh, the official dealer of White Rabbit ice cream in Singapore.

Ti Gong

Fengxian Customs officers provide services to the White Rabbit ice cream producer to ensure quality and safety of the exported product.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
