Bund buildings illuminated to mark Teachers' Day

  22:07 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
Buildings on Shanghai's iconic Bund were illuminated on Thursday to mark the 37th Teachers' Day that falls on Friday.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun.

Buildings on Shanghai's iconic Bund were illuminated on Thursday to mark the 37th Teachers' Day that falls on Friday.

The walls of skyscrapers, such as the Sinar Mas Plaza, also known as White Magnolia Plaza, on the west bank of the Huangpu River, and the Citigroup Tower, on the east bank, were lit up with words expressing gratitude to and blessings for teachers, such as "Teachers, thank you for your hard work" and "Happy Teachers' Day."

Meanwhile, student representatives from Donghua University, Shanghai Normal University, No. 2 High School of East China Normal University and Shanghai Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School gathered at the waterfront near Shiliupu Wharf on the Bund and cheered in celebration while the buildings were illuminated with of Teachers' Day messages, holding up boards with words of gratitude and blessings for teachers.

Bund buildings illuminated to mark Teachers' Day
Dong Jun / SHINE

The Sinar Mas Plaza tower is illuminated with the words "Happy Teachers' Day."

Bund buildings illuminated to mark Teachers' Day
Dong Jun / SHINE

Students hold up signs with words of gratitude and blessings for teachers.

Bund buildings illuminated to mark Teachers' Day
Dong Jun / SHINE

Young students pose on the Bund as they celebrate Teachers' Day.

