Typhoon Chanthu approaching the Yangtze River Delta

This year's 14th typhoon, named Chanthu, has downgraded from a severe typhoon to a regular typhoon-level storm, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Chanthu is expected to pass through the Zhoushan Islands in Zhejiang Province on Monday afternoon and make landfall in the coastal region between the Pudong New Area and Qidong, Jiangsu Province, between Monday evening and night. It is also possible that the storm will circle Hangzhou Bay and the Yangtze River estuary.

Its eye was about 185 kilometers southeast of Xiangshan County, Zhejiang Province, at 5am on Monday with winds in the storm's center reaching 172.8 kilometers per hour. The storm was tracking northwest at 25 kilometers per hour, said the NMC.

More rainstorms and gale-force winds are expected on Monday and Tuesday.