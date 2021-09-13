News / Metro

Typhoon Chanthu approaching the Yangtze River Delta

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:09 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0
This year's 14th typhoon, named Chanthu, has been downgraded from a severe typhoon to a regular typhoon-level storm as it approaches the area.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:09 UTC+8, 2021-09-13       0

This year's 14th typhoon, named Chanthu, has downgraded from a severe typhoon to a regular typhoon-level storm, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Chanthu is expected to pass through the Zhoushan Islands in Zhejiang Province on Monday afternoon and make landfall in the coastal region between the Pudong New Area and Qidong, Jiangsu Province, between Monday evening and night. It is also possible that the storm will circle Hangzhou Bay and the Yangtze River estuary.

Its eye was about 185 kilometers southeast of Xiangshan County, Zhejiang Province, at 5am on Monday with winds in the storm's center reaching 172.8 kilometers per hour. The storm was tracking northwest at 25 kilometers per hour, said the NMC.

More rainstorms and gale-force winds are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     