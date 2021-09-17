﻿
News / Metro

Young and old building village's commerce

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
Youth force is invigorating Dongxia Village, as the area's older and younger generations of villagers jointly build its agriculture, industry and service sectors.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0

Youth force is invigorating Songjiang District's Dongxia Village, as the area's older and younger generations of villagers jointly build its agriculture, industry and service sectors.

A soda pop made from Songjiang rice recently entered the market. The beverage is also used to promote the integrated development of the agriculture, industry and service sectors of the village.

Chen Jian, its developer, is a post-80s villager who quit his well-paid job in downtown Shanghai and returned to Dongxia Village to be a rural e-commerce entrepreneur.

In 2015, Chen promoted a pickle brand to the top of its kind on China's online retailer JD.com, generating an annual sales volume of 20 million yuan (US$3.1 million). It struck him in 2019 that he could try to promote Songjiang rice to people nationwide.

"Relying on its clean water resources, Songjiang rice produced in Shihudang Town's Dongxia Village is of high quality. But farmers' sales channels are limited. The rice is sold at merely 3 yuan per kilogram," said Chen, who then headed for deeply processed rice products.

In 2020, he developed a new beverage using rice as the major ingredient. This year he developed a soda pop made from the rice. Meanwhile, an intellectual property called "Dang Li You Mi" (literally meaning "the lake area produces rice") was codeveloped with a service sector that introduces the area's water and farming cultures.

"Our daily capacity of the rice soda pop is 50,000 bottles, and we're preparing for market entry now," Chen said.

Chen Jie, another youth from Dongxia Village, joined hands with Chen Jian to launch a minsu (Chinese version of B&B) in the area's Shenjiabang scenic spot. Their project was also supported by Sierteng Group, a state-owned company focusing on rural revitalization. So far, the minsu's canteen has entered its decoration stage.

Constructing a co-working office in the village is also on the agenda of the company's rural revitalization blueprint. The space has recruited youth entrepreneur teams specializing in music, e-commerce and video production.

The village, since it opened to tourists last year, has received over 60,000 visitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     