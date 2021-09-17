﻿
News / Metro

Vaccines for thousands of local teens in Songjiang

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
COVID-19 inoculations for teens between the ages of 15 and 17 kicked off in mid-August in Xinqiao, Sijing, Yexie, Shihudang and Xiaokunshan towns and the downtown area.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
Vaccines for thousands of local teens in Songjiang
Cai Bin / Ti Gong

Teens are receiving COVID-19 vaccination at Songjiang District's Shihudang community cultural center.

COVID-19 inoculations for teens between the ages of 15 and 17 kicked off in mid-August in Xinqiao, Sijing, Yexie, Shihudang and Xiaokunshan towns and the downtown area.

Seventeen-year-old Shen Yao and her father Shen Gang were the first to arrive at the community cultural center in Shihudang Town, one of the immunization spots, on the morning of August 14.

"We as adults have received the vaccines, and we'll feel rest assured after seeing our children get the jab," said Shen Gang.

Accompanied by her father, Shen Yao went through the required procedures, including having her temperature checked, showing her health code and signing a notification. When informed that she was the first teen in Songjiang to receive the vaccine, Shen Yao said happily that she was proud of herself as part of the united efforts to fight against the pandemic.

At Songjiang Sports Center, one immunization spot in the downtown area, teens and adults received vaccines through two separate channels. On occasions when parents were absent, children were required to present a letter of trust. The spot was divided into inoculation and observation areas.

The six venues in Songjiang prepared a total of 2,000 doses on the first day. By noon on August 14, 1,465 15 to 17 year olds had received their first doses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     