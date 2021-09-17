﻿
News / Metro

Summer class kids get a lesson in ancient martial arts

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
Ship boxing, an intangible cultural heritage in Songjiang District's Zhuangjing Village, were taught to children at a summer class in the suburban district's Yongfeng Community.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-09-14       0
Summer class kids get a lesson in ancient martial arts
Jin Chenxu / Ti Gong

Children at the summer daycare class in Songjiang District's Yongfeng Community were seen practicing ship boxing coached by Zhou Longdi, the eighth generation inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage.

Ship boxing, an intangible cultural heritage in Songjiang District's Zhuangjing Village, were taught to children at a summer class in the suburban district's Yongfeng Community.

Children at the summer daycare class were seen practicing ship boxing coached by Zhou Longdi, the eighth generation inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage. They started with learning basic movements like throwing a punch, making a fist and bursting action to doing more complicated gestures.

"We intend to pass Zhuangjing ship boxing onto the next generation. We hope the course can pique the interest of children, and then more people will join in to promote the heritage," said Zhou.

The folk sport, usually practiced with a martial arts performer standing on a prow, was developed by Yu Guangming, a Songjiang local, about 260 years ago. After returning from a Shaolin temple as an accomplished martial arts master, Yu developed Zhuangjing ship boxing and passed the skills unreservedly on to his fellow countrymen. He also warned them that the sport could only be used to keep themselves fit instead of hurting others.

Zhuangjing ship boxing consists of six sets of boxing routines and 50 combination blows. Its usual appliances include a knife, sword, wooden stick, bamboo stick, timber crutch and nunchaku.

"Long-time practice of the sport can improve a person's organ functionality and metabolism," said Zhou, who is strong and healthy in his 70s.

Textbooks and lesson plans for the intangible cultural class were prepared by the Yongfeng Community over eight years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     